Members Exchange Star Student

Congratulations, Carl Jones, from Germantown High School for being selected as the Star Student of the Month. This award is voted on by the faculty and staff of GHS, and is based on outstanding academic achievement and strong commitment to community involvement.

For over 3 years as a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, Carl has served as a mentor and inspiration to his peers. Almost daily, Carl can be seen helping one of his fellow students with family or school problems. He has materially impacted the success of GHS’ JROTC program by his commitment, dedication, and service. As the commanding officer and member of every competitive team we have, Carl has set the example for all to emulate. His impact extends far beyond JROTC and is felt on the football field, in the classroom, and in the halls of Germantown High School.

Congratulations, Carl! This completes the Star Student recipients for the Fall 2016 semester. In the Spring, Members Exchange will be awarding two graduating seniors with $500 scholarships.

Pictured: David Broadaway, AVP Business & Specialized Lending, Carl Jones, GHS Star Student, and Angela Mitchell, AVP Marketing.