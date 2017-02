US 96.3 Country is looking for “Miracle Workers” to help raise money for Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, MS. By collecting spare change or extra dollars from friends, family, or classmates, you could win a pizza party for your class with your favorite radio DJ’s!

Tap HERE to register to be a Miracle Worker. The person that raises the most money will win a pizza party for their class!

Thanks for helping US 96.3 help Mississippi kids!