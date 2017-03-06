Brantley Gilbert VIP Experience

Listen to Scott & Traci in the morning on US 96.3 this week for your opportunity to win tickets to see Brantley Gilbert in concert! You’ll automatically qualify to win your way in to the VIP Experience before the show featuring an acoustic performance and Q & A session with Brantley! The grand prize winner will also receive a complimentary Brantley Gilbert merch package including a limited edition screen print poster, VIP laminate and lanyard, and an autographed copy of Brantley’s new album “The Devil Don’t Sleep.”