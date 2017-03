The NHL has an outbreak of mumps, but this isn’t the first time they’ve had to deal with this infection. The mumps is a contagious viral infection that causes fevers, achiness and also visible swelling of the glands in the throat.

Used To Lumps And Bumps, NHL Players Now Add Mumps Via www.npr.org The National Hockey League is dealing with an outbreak of mumps. Steve Inskeep and David Greene…