The U.S. Olympic Committee officials are reportedly pressuring U.S. gymnastics head, Steve Penny, the head of USA Gymnastics to resign because of the sexual abuse scandal that centers on the team’s doctor. Dr. Larry Nasser was arrested last year and faces multiple charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

