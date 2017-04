In a Wrestlemania first, John Cena proposes in the ring to long time girlfriend, Nikki Bella after a win against the Miz and Maryse. Dating since 2012, John Cena had been the one reluctant to get married again.

Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com