In a series between Florida and Vanderbilt, Gators catcher J.J. Schwarz snaps an aluminum bat while poking a single through that scored 2 runs. The hit and run didn’t matter much for the outcome of the game, which ended in a blowout 20-8 win for Florida against the Commodores.

College baseball player snaps aluminum bat, still gets on base Via www.foxsports.com A Florida Gators player snapped his aluminum bat but still got a two-RBI single out of it