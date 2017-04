With high playoff hopes being seeded number one, the Blackhawks are down in the series 3-0 after Monday night’s loss. The Blackhawks have a one more chance to keep this series alive against Nashville if they can pull out a win Thursday, April 20th

Blackhawks officially on the brink Via www.espn.com Blackhawks officially on the brink

dean bertoncelj / Shutterstock.com