Celebrities have notoriously had problems with paying their taxes, despite having enough money to do so. In most recent celeb tax news, For example, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s bank accounts were drain over $700,000 by the IRS, and that was just for unpaid taxes for 2014… They’re not the only ones who fall in this trap though.

Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com